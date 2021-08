Royals KC Royals rookie reliever Jake Brentz talks about his first MLB save, going to play in St. Louis August 06, 2021 02:31 PM

Kansas City Royals left-hander relief pitcher Jake Brentz discussed earning his first save in the majors against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 5, 2021. He also talked about potentially pitching in Busch Stadium.