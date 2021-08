Royals ‘Today was a little bit of everything:’ Royals’ Matheny on 9-1 win over Chicago White Sox August 05, 2021 11:33 AM

Kansas City Royals stopped a four-game losing slide with a 9-1 MLB win over Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Sal Perez, Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor hit home runs.