Royals We’re talking Mondesi and Royals trade deadline moves on SportsBeat Live August 03, 2021 10:45 AM

Blair Kerkhoff, Lynn Worth, and Vahe Gregorian analyzed the Royals' trades of pitcher Danny Duffy and slugger Jorge Soler, and general manager Dayton Moore's plans for reducing shortstop Adalberto Mondesi's role in 2022, on SportsBeat Live.