Royals Royals Edward Olivares describes going back and forth between minor league and the majors August 02, 2021 12:31 PM

Edward Olivares, recalled from the minors on Saturday, went 2 for 4 against the Blue Jays on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 including a ninth inning solo home run. This latest stint marks the fifth time he’s been recalled since late May, appearing in 13 games.