Royals Kansas City Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield confident in club’s core group going forward August 02, 2021 11:34 PM

Kansas City Royals All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield reacts to the losses of Danny Duffy and Jorge Soler at the MLB trade deadline. He also expressed confidence in the remaining core's ability to have success going forward into 2022.