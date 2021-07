Royals KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller allowed one run on his birthday, team falls to White sox, 5-3 July 28, 2021 11:45 AM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller allowed one run on his birthday, but relievers Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer gave up four runs in 5-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Keller talked with the media on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.