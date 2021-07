Royals KC Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn says pregame homework helped him with crucial HR July 23, 2021 11:51 PM

Kansas City Royals right-fielder Ryan O'Hearn says studying tendencies for Detroit Tigers' starter Wily Peralta helped him deliver a three-run home run in the Royals' 5-3 victory over Detroit on Friday, July 23, 2021.