Royals Royals’ Salvador Perez an All-Star and now a Home Run Derby participant July 02, 2021 06:48 PM

Royals' catcher Salvador Perez is on his way to the best power season in his Royals career. He’ll get to show off his bat at the Home Run Derby on July 12 in Colorado. Perez also was named the starting catcher on the American League All-Star team.