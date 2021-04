Royals Matheny: ‘Once again we’re talking about the Salvy show’ April 22, 2021 02:10 PM

Salvador Perez belted a walk-off RBI single past Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Joey Wendle and down the left-field line to drive in Nicky Lopez with the winning run as the Royals claimed a 9-8 victory Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.