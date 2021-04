Royals Royals infielder Hanser Alberto providing energy as a “glue guy” off the bench April 04, 2021 02:12 PM

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto and manager Mike Matheny discuss Alberto's 3-hit performance in his first start and his impact in the dugout/clubhouse following an 11-4 win over the Texas Rangers on April 3, 2021.