Royals SportsBeat Live: On Cactus League-ruling Royals, pitching and of course Bobby Witt Jr. March 18, 2021 10:43 AM

SportsBeat Live host Blair Kerkhoff and KC Star writers Lynn Worthy and Sam Mellinger wondered whether Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr. would break camp with the team, and discussed reliever Josh Staumont's journey back from COVID-19.