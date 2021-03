Royals Royals pitcher Josh Staumont describes his tough bout with COVID-19 March 16, 2021 12:49 PM

Royals pitcher Josh Staumont said he lost weight, had a high fever, and was sleeping 20 hours a day when he contracted COVID-19 just before spring training began. Healthy but not yet back to pro form, Staumont praised the 2020 players' resilience.