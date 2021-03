Royals Royals’ catcher Sebastian Rivero talks to media after win over Reds March 10, 2021 08:20 PM

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero hit a double and a home run in a win over the Cincinnati Reds in a spring training game in Arizona on March 10, 2021. Rivero discussed getting stronger, being put on the 40-man roster and Salvador Perez.