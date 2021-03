Royals Royals’ Brady Singer overcomes ‘pretty awful’ first inning against A’s, praises slugger Bobby Witt Jr. March 09, 2021 02:04 PM

Top young Royals pitcher Brady Singer and top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. led the way to a March 8, 2021 Cactus League win against the Oakland A's. Singer expressed relief in escaping a bad first inning, and praised Witt Jr.'s maturity.