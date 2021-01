Royals Royals’ Salvador Perez says he wants to stay in Kansas City long-term January 29, 2021 09:23 PM

Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez was named the team's Les Milgram Player of the Year award. With free agency looming after 2021, Perez said he wants to stay with the Royals. He spoke on a video conference on January 29, 2021.