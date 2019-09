Royals Royals’ rookies Bubba Starling and Nicky Lopez combine for four doubles and four RBIs September 25, 2019 01:24 AM

Kansas City Royals outfielder Bubba Starling had two doubles and two RBIs as did infielder Nicky Lopez, who had three total hits, in a 9-6 win over the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 25, 2019.