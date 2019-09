Royals Royals’ Whit Merrifield collects his 200th hit of the season September 22, 2019 07:48 PM

Kansas City Royals all-star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield discusses reaching 200 hits for the season. He became the seventh player in club history to reach that plateau after a three-hit game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 22, 2019.