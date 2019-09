Royals Royals lose 100th game and Adalberto Mondesi suffers another shoulder injury September 22, 2019 07:43 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talks about the team's 12-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sept. 22, 2019. He also discusses Whit Merrifield getting to 200 hits and Adalberto Mondesi's shoulder injury.