Royals Brett Phillips and Adalberto Mondesi lead Royals ninth-inning rally in Oakland September 17, 2019 08:01 AM

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips hit a game-tying ninth-inning homer, and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi's RBI double drove in the winning run during a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 16, 2019.