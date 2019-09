Royals Royals get series win in Chicago thanks to Dozier’s homer September 12, 2019 07:17 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the team's 6-3 win in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 12, 2019. Hunter Dozier's sixth-inning home run broke a 2-2 tie and put the Royals ahead.