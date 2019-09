Royals Royals’ Ned Yost and Hunter Dozier on win in Miami September 07, 2019 01:25 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and third baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier discuss the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins as well as the pitching performance of Jorge Lopez. Dozier hit his 25th home run of the season in the win.