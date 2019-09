Royals Glenn Sparkman struggled with command, home runs in Royals loss to the Tigers September 05, 2019 05:53 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman talk about the team's 6-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 5, 2019. Sparkman gave up three home runs in the fourth inning of the loss.