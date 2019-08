Royals Royals’ Ned Yost and Brad Keller talk about tough outing against Athletics August 27, 2019 01:15 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and starting pitcher Brad Keller discuss a 19-4 blowout loss to the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 27, 2019. Keller allowed five runs in 1 and 1/3 innings.