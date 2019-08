Royals Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund made his first MLB start of the season in Cleveland August 25, 2019 07:27 PM

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in five innings in his first big-league start since Sept. 30, 2018. The Royals won 9-8 in extra innings against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland on Aug. 25, 2019.