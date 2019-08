Royals Ned Yost discusses Royals’ series-ending win in extra inning against Cleveland August 25, 2019 07:21 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talked about his team's 9-8 win in 10 innings against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 25, 2019. Eric Skoglund made his first start of the season. Jorge Lopez got the save. Jorge Soler and Ryan O'Hearn homered.