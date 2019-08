Royals Royals manager Ned Yost talks about pitching moves in loss to Mets August 18, 2019 12:09 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discussed 4-1 loss to the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 17, 2019. Yost talks about the performance of pitcher Jakob Junis, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom and late-inning pitching match-ups.