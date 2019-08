Royals Whit Merrifield and Glenn Sparkman react to loss to Cardinals August 14, 2019 12:20 AM

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield and pitcher Glenn Sparkman discuss the club's 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 13, 2019. Sparkman allowed one earned run in the loss.