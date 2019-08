Royals Royals’ Ned Yost: We can’t get that one run when we really need it August 08, 2019 11:56 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's loss to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a four-game series at Comerica Park on Aug. 8, 2019. Royals pitchers walked nine batters. Hunter Dozier hit two home runs.