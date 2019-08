Royals Royals’ Ned Yost on win over Red Sox, Jakob Junis and Jorge Soler August 06, 2019 11:15 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks with reporters following a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 6, 2019. Pitcher Jakob Junis allowed one run in six innings, and slugger Jorge Soler hit his 30th and 31st homers.