Royals Ned Yost and Danny Duffy react to Royals 11-3 loss to Twins August 04, 2019 12:46 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and starting pitcher Danny Duffy discuss an 11-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 3, 2019. Duffy allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 4 2/3 innings.