Royals Royals pitchers Glenn Sparkman and Richard Lovelady on loss to Twins August 03, 2019 12:36 AM

KC Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman and relief pitcher Richard Lovelady discuss their outings in an 11-9 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Aug. 2, 2019. Sparkman gave up six runs, while Lovelady gave up two runs and got the loss.