Royals Royals’ Danny Duffy on win over the Indians: It was just a grind July 28, 2019 06:48 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy got his fifth win of the season, but allowed five runs (four earned) along the way. The Royals beat the Cleveland Indians and their starter Trevor Bauer 9-6 at Kauffman Stadium on July 28, 2019.