Royals Royals veteran Danny Duffy and Alex Gordon talk about 5-4 win at Atlanta July 24, 2019 12:35 AM

Kansas City Royals veteran pitcher Danny Duffy and outfielder Alex Gordon played key roles in win at 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 23, 2019. Duffy struck out 11 , while Gordon got three hits (including a homer).