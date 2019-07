Royals Royals’ Bubba Starling happy to get first hit out of the way in second big-league game July 13, 2019 10:29 PM

Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, a former local high school star at Gardner Edgerton, hit and RBI single in the fifth inning of a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2019. It was his first hit and RBI in the majors.