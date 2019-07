Royals Royals’ Ned Yost, Dayton Moore discuss Bubba Starling’s promotion July 12, 2019 07:50 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and general manager Dayton Moore discuss the promotion and debut of former first-round draft pick and Gardner Edgerton High School star Bubba Starling prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019.