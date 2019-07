Royals Royals starter Brad Keller gave up six runs, but got the win in Toronto June 30, 2019 06:13 PM

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed 6 runs, including 5 in the second inning after a fly ball dropped with two outs to extend the inning. He got the win in a 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 30, 2019.