Royals Homer Bailey discusses his start against the Blue Jays in Toronto June 29, 2019

Kansas City Royals pitcher Homer Bailey allowed a pair of home runs, including a grand slam to Cavan Biggio in a 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre on June 29, 2019. The Royals rallied to tie the game late, but lost on a walk off.