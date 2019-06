Royals Royals’ Danny Duffy: Jorge Soler’s HR was enormous June 18, 2019 04:36 AM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy fought through command troubles and threw 105 pitches in five innings. He gave up a three-run home run in the fifth, but the Royals rallied thanks to a Jorge Soler home run to beat the Mariners on June 17, 2019.