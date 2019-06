Royals Royals manager Ned Yost discusses comeback win in Seattle June 18, 2019 04:32 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost's post-game press availability following a 6-4 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on June 17, 2019. Jorge Soler's two-run homer in the eighth inning gave the Royals the lead.