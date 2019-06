Royals Royals manager Ned Yost talks Ryan O’Hearn demotion, Jorge Bonifacio promotion June 14, 2019 08:45 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the club's decision to send first baseman Ryan O'Hearn to Triple-A Omaha and recall outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to the majors prior to a game at Target Field in Minnesota on Friday, June 14, 2019.