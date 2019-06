Royals Third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert called back up to the majors June 01, 2019 12:04 AM

Kansas City Royals infielder Cheslor Cuthbert got called back up to the majors after having been taken off the 40-man roster after last season and designated for assignment. He'd been hitting .310 for Triple-A Omaha through the first 51 games.