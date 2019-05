Royals Royals’ Whit Merrifield gets walk-off hit to beat the Yankees May 26, 2019 07:55 PM

Kansas City Royals outfielder/infielder Whit Merrifield’s 10th-inning two-out rocket down the third base line took a sharp hop for a walk-off RBI single in an 8-7 extra-inning win over the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019.