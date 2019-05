Royals Ned Yost on the Royals walk-off win against the Yankees May 26, 2019 07:54 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 8-7 win over the New York Yankees in 10 innings at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2019. The Royals gave up a 7-1 lead, but got the walk-off win on Whit Merrifield's RBI single.