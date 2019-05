Royals Ned Yost and Homer Bailey talk Royals loss to Cardinals May 23, 2019 02:21 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and pitcher Homer Bailey discuss the team's 10-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on May 22, 2019. Bailey allowed 5 runs in 1 2/3 innings, including 2 home runs.