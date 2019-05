Royals Whit Merrifield talks Royals win, milestones and first hits May 15, 2019 01:14 AM

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield talks about the Royals 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers, his 500th hit and Nicky Lopez getting his first hit in the major-league debut at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on May 14, 2019.