Royals Jorge Lopez adjusted after a rough first inning against the Detroit Tigers May 03, 2019 10:50 PM

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez spoke to reporters after a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 3, 2019. Lopez gave up 4 runs in the first three innings, but he retired 14 of the last 15 he faced to go 7 innings.