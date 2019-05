Royals Royals manager Ned Yost expected Jorge Lopez to respond after rough start against Tigers May 03, 2019 10:53 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke with reporters after his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on May 3, 2019. Starting pitcher Jorge Lopez allowed four runs in the first three innings, but retired 14 of 15 to finish his night.