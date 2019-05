Royals Royals manager Ned Yost praises Glenn Sparkman’s outstanding performance May 01, 2019 08:18 PM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to reporters after his club swept a doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on May 1, 2019. Yost was impressed by starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman going seven scoreless innings in Game 2.