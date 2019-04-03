Royals
Royals-Tigers series preview, probable pitchers: First road trip of the season
The Detroit Tigers host the Royals in a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit, starting on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Central Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (Friday is a scheduled off day).
TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will broadcast the games on the radio.
Probable rotations: Kansas City: Jakob Junis (rh, 1-0. 4.76), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-1, 7.20), Brad Keller (rh, 1-0, 2.08); Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (rh, 0-1, 5.40), Matt Moore (lh, 0-0. 0.00), Tyson Ross (rh, 0-1, 3.60).
Royals notes: Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi hit his league-leading third triple in Wednesday’s game. He now has six extra-base hits through the first five games, which ties Jermaine Dye (2000) for most extra-base hits through the first five games of a season in franchise history. He’s batting .409 entering the series. … Through Wednesday afternoon’s game, the Royals were one of just two teams, along with Tampa Bay, in the majors having not committed an error this season. … The Royals bullpen has posted a 7.27 ERA through the first five games, and two of the team’s three losses have been charged to members of the bullpen (Brad Boxberger and Wily Peralta).
Tigers notes: After playing in just 38 games last season because of a ruptured biceps tendon, two-time AL MVP Miguel Cabrera played in each of the first six games this season. Cabrera, 35, started the season off having gone 3-for-21 with three walks. … Headed into Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario had batted .308 with a .423 on-base percentage and three doubles. The switch hitter also struck out nine times in 26 plate appearances. … Former first-round draft pick (2015) Christin Stewart has taken over as the starting left fielder this season. Through his first six games, he batted just .053. Stewart was ranked the eighth-best prospect in the Tigers farm system by Baseball America prior to this season.
