Royals-Tigers series preview, probable pitchers: First road trip of the season

Royals LF Alex Gordon talks home run, early struggles Royals outfielder Alex Gordon spoke to reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after the team's second consecutive one-run loss to the Twins on April 3, 2019. Gordon hit his first homer of the season, but the Royals lost their third straight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals outfielder Alex Gordon spoke to reporters in the clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after the team's second consecutive one-run loss to the Twins on April 3, 2019. Gordon hit his first homer of the season, but the Royals lost their third straight.

The Detroit Tigers host the Royals in a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit, starting on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Central Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (Friday is a scheduled off day).

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will broadcast the games on the radio.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Jakob Junis (rh, 1-0. 4.76), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-1, 7.20), Brad Keller (rh, 1-0, 2.08); Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (rh, 0-1, 5.40), Matt Moore (lh, 0-0. 0.00), Tyson Ross (rh, 0-1, 3.60).

Royals notes: Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi hit his league-leading third triple in Wednesday’s game. He now has six extra-base hits through the first five games, which ties Jermaine Dye (2000) for most extra-base hits through the first five games of a season in franchise history. He’s batting .409 entering the series. … Through Wednesday afternoon’s game, the Royals were one of just two teams, along with Tampa Bay, in the majors having not committed an error this season. … The Royals bullpen has posted a 7.27 ERA through the first five games, and two of the team’s three losses have been charged to members of the bullpen (Brad Boxberger and Wily Peralta).

Tigers notes: After playing in just 38 games last season because of a ruptured biceps tendon, two-time AL MVP Miguel Cabrera played in each of the first six games this season. Cabrera, 35, started the season off having gone 3-for-21 with three walks. … Headed into Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario had batted .308 with a .423 on-base percentage and three doubles. The switch hitter also struck out nine times in 26 plate appearances. … Former first-round draft pick (2015) Christin Stewart has taken over as the starting left fielder this season. Through his first six games, he batted just .053. Stewart was ranked the eighth-best prospect in the Tigers farm system by Baseball America prior to this season.