Royals manager Ned Yost talks about setting the opening day roster

By

March 28, 2019 02:58 PM

Royals manager Ned Yost shared the ups and downs of informing players like Kyle Zimmer, Frank Schwindel and Humerto Arteaga they have or haven't made the major-league roster during a pregame news conference at Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2019.